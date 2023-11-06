Morphine Market Size, Latest Trends, Scope, Competitive Analysis, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an extensive report on the Morphine market, providing valuable insights into various factors influencing market growth. The report offers essential information on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to understand the market dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends shaping the Morphine market. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, offering insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Morphine market reached a size of $26.6 billion. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $54.1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1277

Role of Morphine

Morphine is widely used as a painkiller and is accepted in the majority of countries around the world for the treatment of severe or persistent pain associated with serious medical conditions.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global Morphine market:

: The rising use of morphine as a painkiller is a significant factor driving market growth. Morphine is among the best painkillers used to treat severe and persistent pain brought on by a serious medical condition.: Medical morphine is expected to record significant growth due to the rapidly growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders like osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and elbow pain.: Growing healthcare expenditure is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global Morphine market during the study period.: Growing fundings in R&D will prompt the growth of the global Morphine market. The rising geriatric population and increasing demand for novel drugs are forecast to open doors of opportunity for the global Morphine market in the coming years. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Morphine market. While it is known that COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, it may exacerbate discomfort by making the illness worse. However, the side effects of morphine were a primary factor in declining its demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America : North America is holding dominance in the global Morphine market and is forecast to hold the highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Morphine market include:



Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

Manus Aktteva Biopharma Llp

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals

Verve Health Care Ltd.

Northeast Pharm Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Morphine market is segmented based on application, routine, and region:



Application : Pain Management (Cancer Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Osteoarthritis Pain, Other Pain Management), Diarrhea Suppressant, Cold and Cough Suppressant Routine : Oral, Injectables

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top-line and bottom-line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in todays competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443019281/2796/2023-11-06T02:25:59