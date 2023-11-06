Portable EV Charger Market 2023 | Present Scenario, Development Factors And Growth Prospects 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Portable EV Charger Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Global Portable EV Charger Market is valued at approximately USD 29.94 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Portable EV Charger is a transportable charging unit that may be used to charge the vehicle anywhere, and when an electric vehicle is not at home or at a nearby charging station. The issue of access to charge points can be solved simply and efficiently using portable electric vehicle chargers. Because it can be transported with the user and was designed exclusively for mobile charging of EVs, it differs from a permanent EV charger. Portable EV chargers were created for use at home, work, events, or other places without access to charging stations. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and limited availability of electric vehicle charging points are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The adoption of electric vehicles is rapidly increasing due to rise in crude oil prices, and incentives & subsidiaries offered on sales of electric vehicles. For instance as per International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates in 2020, globally around 3 million units of electric cars were sold, and this number further reached 6.6 million units in 2021. In addition, in China, electric car sales nearly tripled in 2021 to 3.3 million, and the region accounted for half of the global electric cars sale. Europe also witnessed 65% increase in electric cars sale with around 2.3 million sold in 2021 and the United States electric car sales reached 630 000 units in 2021. Also, growing emergence of mobile charging as a service and rising trend of shared mobility would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Portable EV Chargers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Portable EV Charger Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading regional market players and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Whereas Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as favorable initiatives from government authorities to increase penetration of electric vehicles in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

AC

DC

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

