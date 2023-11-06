Retail Analytics Market Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The retail industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the integration of advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making. Retail analytics, a key enabler of this transformation, offers insights into customer behavior, inventory management, pricing strategies, and much more. This comprehensive market research report delves into the various facets of the global retail analytics market, providing valuable insights into its segmentation, key players, and future projections.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Retail-Analytics-Market-IR374

Market Overview

The global retail analytics market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of over 18% between 2019 and 2025. By 2025, it is expected to be valued at more than $9.5 billion . Several factors contribute to this growth, including the adoption of IoT, Wi-Fi, and RFID tags, as well as the increasing utilization of cloud-based analytics for decision-making.

A notable example of retail analytics in action is Sephora, a renowned French beauty product retailer, which deploys video analytics technology to monitor real-time customer behavior in its stores. The company utilizes AXIS cameras to count customers and track their movement patterns, enhancing the in-store experience.

Regional Dynamics

North America emerged as a significant player in the global retail analytics market in 2018, largely due to the presence of technology innovators and increasing adoption of retail analytics by corporations aiming to enhance the customer buying experience. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the reformative adoption of retail analytics solutions in the retail landscape.

Competition and Key Vendors

The retail analytics market is competitive, with major vendors investing in product development and expansion. Key players employ various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage. Notable vendors in the retail analytics market include SAP, Mindtree, Happiest Minds, Capillary Technologies, BRIDGEi2i, IBM, Oracle, MicroStrategy, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu.

Market Segmentation



Deployment : The global retail analytics market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions are expected to grow significantly due to their cost-effectiveness and user-friendly deployment.

Organization Size : This segment includes Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. SMEs are expected to grow at a significant rate, driven by cost-effective, user-friendly cloud-based deployment.

Application : Applications are categorized as Pricing, Merchandising, Customer Engagement, Inventory, and Others. Customer Engagement and Merchandising are anticipated to contribute significantly, driven by the growing adoption of AI and analytics for customer insights. Business Process : Business processes encompass Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Others (including store and supply chain). These processes play a crucial role in the retail analytics landscape.

Research Insights

Retail analytics offers retailers the capability to understand customer demand, optimize inventory, and identify buying patterns in real-time. However, challenges such as high deployment costs and the need for workforce training to understand customer behavior remain hurdles for market growth.

The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI, integrated with various software solutions, is gaining momentum among brick-and-mortar retailers, enabling omnichannel retail approaches and enhancing customer experiences. Retailers across the globe are embracing these technological advances, boosting the demand for retail analytics.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the retail analytics market, covering deployment modes, application areas, organization sizes, and business processes. It also delves into the major drivers and challenges influencing market growth.

COMTEX_443019291/2796/2023-11-06T02:26:19