Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report And Forecast 2032

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Connected Drug Delivery Devices market reached a size of $0.2 billion. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global Connected Drug Delivery Devices market:

: Growing awareness about the negative effects of non-adherence to medications is driving the demand for connected drug delivery devices. These devices help address the issue of patients not following their prescribed medication regimens.: The adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and patient connectivity, is fueling the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market. These technologies enable remote monitoring and management of drug delivery.: The demand for contactless services has risen, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected drug delivery devices offer a way to administer medications with minimal human interaction, which is appealing in a pandemic-precautionary context.: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with a growing aging population, is boosting the demand for connected drug delivery devices, which aid in the management of chronic conditions.: Governments and private organizations are increasing their investments in research and development, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market.: However, the high cost associated with connected drug delivery devices may limit their adoption and market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in the demand for connected drug delivery devices. With concerns about the viruss spread, there was a growing interest in minimizing human interaction as much as possible. These devices proved effective in reducing the need for healthcare providers and limiting direct contact with patients.

North America : North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the connected drug delivery devices market. It currently holds the largest share and is likely to remain dominant. The regions growth is attributed to increased healthcare spending, the adoption of advanced technology and gadgets, and a rising awareness of the negative impacts of non-compliance with medication regimens.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices market include:



Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BIOCORP

Merck KGaA

Adherium Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Aterica

Phillips Medisize

FindAir

Elcam Medical Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Connected Drug Delivery Devices market is segmented based on technology, end-user product, and region:



Technology :



Bluetooth



NFC

Others

End-User Product :



Connected Sensors



Integrated Connected Devices Others

