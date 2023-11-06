Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently released an extensive report on the Stretch Marks Treatment market, providing valuable insights into various factors influencing market growth. The report offers essential information on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to understand the market dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends shaping the Stretch Marks Treatment market. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, offering insights for businesses and stakeholders.
Market Overview
In 2021, the global Stretch Marks Treatment market reached a size of $2.1 billion. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $5.1 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global Stretch Marks Treatment market: Obesity
: The prevalence of stretch marks has increased due to obesity, driving market growth. The market is positively impacted by increased aesthetic awareness among people, especially pregnant women, and a wide range of solutions that address various requirements and price points. Plastic Surgeries
: The growing number of plastic surgeries will impact the Stretch Marks Treatment market. Increased awareness of plastic surgeries, combined with rising disposable income, is expected to drive the market for stretch mark therapy. High Cost of Treatment
: On the flip side, the high cost of stretch marks treatment may limit market growth during the study period. Innovations
: Growing innovations in the stretch marks treatment will also bring ample growth opportunities for the market. Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the Stretch Marks Treatment market due to increased disposable income and shifting consumer lifestyles. Growing interest in online shopping websites is also expected to bring ample growth opportunities. North America : The North American market for Stretch Marks Treatment will benefit from heightened awareness of cosmetic procedures and fashion, along with rising consumer preference for these procedures.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic substantially decreased the demand for stretch marks treatment. The disease affected millions of people, and the entire healthcare setting shifted to treat COVID-19-affected patients, leading to a decrease in innovations in the stretch marks treatment industry. The demand for stretch marks treatment also decreased as people became more conscious of protecting against the risk of the COVID-19 virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the Stretch Marks Treatment market.
Key Competitors
Key players in the Stretch Marks Treatment market include:
Laboratoires Expanscience Clarins Group Merz North America Syneron Medical Ltd. E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. Cynosure, Inc. Centre Light Solutions, LLC Basq Skincare Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd Ellipse A/S Other prominent companies
Market Segmentation
The global Stretch Marks Treatment market is segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region:
Treatment :
Topical Products Laser Microdermabrasion End User :
Hospital Clinic Specialty Dermatology Centers Home-Use
