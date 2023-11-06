Railway Traction Motor Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive report on the Railway Traction Motor market, providing valuable insights into various factors impacting the market's growth. The report covers critical information on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, allowing readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics. It also offers an in-depth analysis of industry developments and trends that are shaping the Railway Traction Motor market. Furthermore, the report provides a thorough assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Railway Traction Motor market reached a size of $32.1 billion. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $45.2 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global Railway Traction Motor market:

: Railway traction motors offer numerous advantages, including high durability, robust performance, high power, and superior mechanical tolerance for heavy payloads. These advantages are driving the markets growth.: The cost benefits associated with the production and aftermarket services of railway traction motors are anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. The principles of electricity and magnetism that govern the operation of these motors have simplified their construction and assembly, reducing production and maintenance costs.: Electric motors are widely used in various industries, leading to the availability of complex semiconductors, strong magnets, and other essential components. As the production and maintenance costs for railway traction motors have decreased steadily, this trend is expected to benefit the market.: Railway traction motors effectively reduce noise, minimize vibrations at higher torque, and enable smoother acceleration and deceleration. This enhances the durability and performance of traction motors, which is expected to drive market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Railway Traction Motor market, leading to an economic slowdown. The transportation sector, including railways, was highly affected as governments imposed restrictions on transportation activities. Lockdowns resulted in international supply chain disruptions, hampering market growth.



Europe : Europe is expected to record the highest growth in the Railway Traction Motor market, followed by North America. The growth in Europe is attributed to substantial investments aimed at introducing advanced railway technologies. North America : In North America, the United States is expected to dominate the regional market, with increasing transportation requirements from ports to warehouses driving demand for traction motors.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Railway Traction Motor market include:



ABB Group

Saini Group

Bombardier

ALSTOM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Siemens

Hyundai Rotem Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

VEM Group Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Railway Traction Motor market is segmented based on technique, type, and region:



Technique :



Direct Current Traction Motor



Alternating Current Traction Motor

Synchronous AC Traction Motor

Type :



Diesel Locomotive



Electric Multiple Unit



Electric Locomotive Diesel Electric Locomotive

