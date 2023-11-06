Railway Traction Motor Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive report on the Railway Traction Motor market, providing valuable insights into various factors impacting the market's growth. The report covers critical information on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, allowing readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics. It also offers an in-depth analysis of industry developments and trends that are shaping the Railway Traction Motor market. Furthermore, the report provides a thorough assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.
Market Overview
In 2021, the global Railway Traction Motor market reached a size of $32.1 billion. The market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected value of $45.2 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the global Railway Traction Motor market: Advantages of Traction Motors
: Railway traction motors offer numerous advantages, including high durability, robust performance, high power, and superior mechanical tolerance for heavy payloads. These advantages are driving the markets growth. Cost Benefits
: The cost benefits associated with the production and aftermarket services of railway traction motors are anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. The principles of electricity and magnetism that govern the operation of these motors have simplified their construction and assembly, reducing production and maintenance costs. Widespread Use of Electric Motors
: Electric motors are widely used in various industries, leading to the availability of complex semiconductors, strong magnets, and other essential components. As the production and maintenance costs for railway traction motors have decreased steadily, this trend is expected to benefit the market. Noise Reduction and Smooth Operation
: Railway traction motors effectively reduce noise, minimize vibrations at higher torque, and enable smoother acceleration and deceleration. This enhances the durability and performance of traction motors, which is expected to drive market growth. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Railway Traction Motor market, leading to an economic slowdown. The transportation sector, including railways, was highly affected as governments imposed restrictions on transportation activities. Lockdowns resulted in international supply chain disruptions, hampering market growth.
Regional Analysis
Europe : Europe is expected to record the highest growth in the Railway Traction Motor market, followed by North America. The growth in Europe is attributed to substantial investments aimed at introducing advanced railway technologies. North America : In North America, the United States is expected to dominate the regional market, with increasing transportation requirements from ports to warehouses driving demand for traction motors.
Key Competitors
Key players in the Railway Traction Motor market include:
ABB Group Saini Group Bombardier ALSTOM Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Siemens Hyundai Rotem Company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Sulzer Ltd. VEM Group Other prominent companies
Market Segmentation
The global Railway Traction Motor market is segmented based on technique, type, and region:
Technique :
Direct Current Traction Motor Alternating Current Traction Motor Synchronous AC Traction Motor Type :
Diesel Locomotive Electric Multiple Unit Electric Locomotive Diesel Electric Locomotive
