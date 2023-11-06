Solar Water Heater Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an extensive report on the Solar Water Heater market, providing valuable insights into the markets growth factors. This report covers essential information about market drivers, constraints, and opportunities, allowing readers to gain a deep understanding of market dynamics. Furthermore, it offers a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments shaping the Solar Water Heater market. The report also conducts a thorough evaluation of the market at both global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Solar Water Heater market had a size of $4.1 billion. It is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of $7.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global Solar Water Heater market:

: A surge in demand for energy solutions for water heating is likely to drive market expansion. Solar water heaters operate with no emissions and without depleting natural resources. The solar energy they utilize can significantly reduce monthly energy costs.: Improvements in energy backup systems for solar water heaters are expected to offer growth opportunities. Backup systems help maintain efficiency even in overcast or foggy conditions.: Solar water heaters provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional water heaters, making them an attractive choice for consumers and businesses.: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to promote energy efficiency, which contributes to the growth of the Solar Water Heater market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global lockdown measures imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain during the initial phase of the outbreak. The pandemic also had negative impacts on the world economy, which is expected to affect the Solar Water Heater market. However, as the pandemic comes under control in several regions, the market shows signs of recovery.

Europe : Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global Solar Water Heater market. Major players and initiatives for new energy solutions contribute to the regions market growth.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Solar Water Heater market include:



A.O. Smith

Solahart

Jiangsu Sunpower Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Alternate Energy Technologies

Himin Solar Energy Group

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Ariston Thermo SpA

KODSAN Company

Solav Energy

Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd.

Sunpower Corporation Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Solar Water Heater market is segmented based on types, capacity, end-users, and regions:



Types :



Glazed

Unglazed

Capacity :



100 L



150 L



200 L

Others

End-Users :



Residential



Commercial Industrial

