Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2032

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices market had a size of $351.4 million. It is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of $761.4 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices market:

Continuous technological advancements in the medical sector are adding more features to surgical instruments. Advanced surgical instrument tracking devices are capable of reducing procedure time and improving inventory management in healthcare facilities. Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of the benefits of advanced technologies are contributing to the markets growth. The growing geriatric population and the rise in chronic diseases are driving the demand for surgical instrument tracking devices. Surgical instrument tracking devices offer eco-friendly solutions for healthcare facilities.

The demand for surgical instrument tracking devices was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the focus of the healthcare sector shifted to handling the pandemic. Many healthcare facilities had to divert resources to COVID-19 patients, leading to a reduced demand for surgical instrument tracking devices. However, as the pandemic comes under control in several regions, the market is showing signs of recovery.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific surgical instrument tracking devices market is expected to dominate the global market. The regions growth can be attributed to increasing per capita income and advancements in surgical procedures.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices market include:



Becton, Dickinson, and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ASANUS Medizintechnik GmbH

FingerPrint Medical Limited

Steris plc.

Stanley Black & Decker

Fortive Corporation

Getinge AB

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Haldor Advanced Technologies Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices market is segmented based on technology, product, end-users, and regions:



Technology :



RFID

Barcode

Product :



Hardware



Software

Services

End-Users :



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

