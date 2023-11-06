'Watan Exercise 2023' Begins Nov 6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the“Watan Exercise 2023” with the participation of more than 30 military and civilian agencies will start tomorrow, November 6 and will run until November 8.

The Watan Exercise aims at testing the readiness, cooperation, coordination and integration of roles among the participating agencies while dealing with events in normal and emergency situations or during events and conferences hosted by the country.

The Exercise Organizing Committee urges the public to cooperate with it by responding to the directives and instructions of the concerned authorities during the implementation of various stages of the exercise.