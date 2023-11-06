Intense Bombing Near Gaza Hospitals Shortly After Total Blackout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Today, November 5, Gazans are completely cut off from the rest of the world as the Gaza Strip is experiencing its third communications outage over the past 10 days.

The Israeli army is carrying out“intense bombings” around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, shortly after telecommunications were cut, according to Al Jazeera as quoted from the Hamas government's media office head, Salama Marouf.



As Gaza is plunged into darkness after internet and phone lines were cut, Al Jazeera reported that the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has warned of possible Israeli plans to carry out what it called“widespread crimes”.

Meanwhile, Ooredoo Palestine on its Facebook page has also announced that its services are completely cut off again due to the outage, stating: "Our dear subscribers and family, as aggression continues on the beloved Gaza Strip, main lines feeding to telecommunication and Internet companies in the sector have been repeated today, leading to a halt of all our services there."

The Paltel telecoms located in Nablus also made an announcement after Israel cut internet and phone lines in the Gaza Strip.“We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers,” said Paltel.