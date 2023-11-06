Qatar Museums Organizes Large-Scale Contemporary Art Exhibition In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums, in collaboration with Yuz Museum, will organize the first formative, large-scale travelling exhibition of Qatari and Qatar-based contemporary artists in China under the title "Watering the Desert.. Contemporary Art from Qatar".

The exhibition will showcase the work of 34 multidisciplinary artists, designers, and filmmakers working within Qatars artistic scene. The exhibition is scheduled to be on view from Nov. 8, 2023 to March 3, 2024.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani stated: "Watering the Desert is the result of a 6-year strategic partnership between Qatar Museums (QM), Yuz Museum (YUZ), and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Based on this partnership, the exhibition highlights the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and exchanges through art. We are proud to collaborate with Yuz Museum in Shanghai, a prominent Chinese institution and a long-time partner of Qatar Museums, in showcasing and amplifying distinct voices and artistic practices from Qatar."

"Through the diverse, multidisciplinary works of these exhibited artists, this exhibition presents our thriving and globally connected creative ecosystem which is nourished by our local roots and traditions," HE Sheikha Al Mayassa added.

Justine Alexandria Tek, CEO and Director of Yuz Museum and Yuz Foundation, said: "We are proud to host our trusted partner, Qatar Museums, in China for an in-depth exhibition of contemporary Qatari art that sparks a dialogue among our diverse cultures and explores the intersections and influences throughout our history. This marks a significant step forward for Yuz Museum to embrace our late founder, Budi Teks vision of promoting exchanges with the world through significant art and culture. Through the long-term partnership between the three institutions, Yuz, QM, and LACMA, we aim to continue and strengthen this unique and precious bond through conversations and programs, highlighting our individual distinctions while uncovering our similarities in this new era of globalization."

Head of International Exhibitions at Qatar Museums and the exhibitions co-curator Issa Al Shirawi said: "Travelling exhibitions are great opportunities to broaden perceptions, address misconceptions, and offer glimpses into the artistic experimentation that has been growing organically within and with Qatar. We are proud to serve as a global platform for Qatari artists to showcase their work, whether they are pioneering, mid-career, and emerging artists."

Maryam Hassan Al-Thani, co-curator of the exhibition, added: "We have approached this exhibition with fresh perspectives on recurring themes in contemporary Arab art. To work with Yuz Museum, who shares the same passion for contemporary art and providing platforms for emerging voices in the art world, has been an extremely meaningful process that we are excited to share with new audiences."

Watering the Desert.. Contemporary Art from Qatar bridges the gap between Qatar's traditional practices and modern transformative spirit. The exhibition showcases an impressive array of multidisciplinary projects that focus on four interconnected themes: vivid recollections of shared experiences, commentary on complex social dynamics regarding the concept of home, urban transformations, and the fusion of art and the natural environment. Combined, this culturally rich presentation captures the current artistic zeitgeist in Qatar.