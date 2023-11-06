Amir Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Canada

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from Prime Minister of Canada HE Justin Trudeau.
During the call, they discussed the developments in Palestine and reviewed a number of issues and recent developments of mutual regional and international interest.
They also addressed the cooperative and friendly relations between the two countries and the prospects for their enhancement.
Furthermore, HE the Prime Minister of Canada expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for Qatar's diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Gaza.
MENAFN06112023000063011010ID1107377075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.