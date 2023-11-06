Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister's Threat To Strike Gaza With Nuclear Bomb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the statements made by Heritage Minister in the Israeli occupation government regarding the threat to strike the besieged Gaza Strip with a nuclear bomb. Qatar considers this a serious incitement to a war crime and a disregard for human and moral values and international laws.

In a statement today, November 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out the leniency of the occupation government to the minister's threats by merely suspending his membership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the hateful and provocative statements represent an extension of the escalatory policy adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories. It also stresses the need for the international community to act urgently to protect the Palestinian brothers trapped in Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also renewed Qatar's firm stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



