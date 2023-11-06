Israeli Air Raids Target Al-Bureij Refugee Camp In Gaza, Third In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Israeli air raids have targeted al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza.

This is the third refugee camp to be hit in the last 24 hours after Maghazi and Jabalia.

Reports coming in say that about 20 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded as a result of the Israeli shelling that targeted several houses in the camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows people searching under the rubble of houses to retrieve the victims.

More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on al-Maghazi and Jabalia camps.