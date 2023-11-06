QNB Empowers Global Healthcare Innovation At 'All Together Better Health' Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced its gold sponsorship of the 11th International Conference on Interprofessional Practice and Education,“All Together Better Health (ATBH XI)”, hosted by Qatar University (QU) from November 6 to 9, 2023.

QNB's sponsorship of this prestigious event, held in the Middle East for the first time reflects its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and advancements in healthcare. As a leading financial institution in the region, QNB recognises the importance of interprofessional collaboration in achieving better health outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of individuals and communities.

The conference, themed“ Cultivating a Collaborative Culture: Sharing Pearls of Wisdom“ is expected to attract more than 500 participants from health and social care professionals, medical education professors, policy makers and students from across the globe. It aims at fostering collaboration and exchange of knowledge, advocating for health and wellbeing, embracing diversity, equity, and promoting safety in and beyond health services.

Commenting on the significance of the conference, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication said,“At QNB, we believe in the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive innovation in healthcare. Through our sponsorship, we aim to support the development of interprofessional education and ultimately contributing to the enhancement of health and social care in Qatar and beyond.”

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.