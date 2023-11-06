Qatar's Progress In Transportation Sector Highlighted At Regional Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti participated in the main session of the 5th round of Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure & Traffic Fair & Forum for the MEA Region (TransMEA2023), which opened in Cairo yesterday, said a statement issued here.

Addressing the session, Al Sulaiti highlighted Qatar's efforts and investments into building an integrated, coherent, ecofriendly, and sustainable transportation system, something that placed Qatar in a leading position on the world map of transportation industry, thereby serving and supporting the strategies and plans in accordance with the country's agenda toward a greener future and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Several transportation ministers participating in the event also attended the session, where they discussed the advancements in the region in terms of sustainable transportation systems, and the challenges to ecofriendly transportation projects.

Al Sulaiti headed Qatar's delegation participating in the event which was inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister, H E Mostafa Madbouly in the presence of several transportation ministers from the region and Africa. TransMEA2023 runs from November 5 to 8 and has attracted nearly 350 exhibitors from 50 countries. The event will discuss developing the transportation ecosystems to keep pace with the future to reach a sustainable, ecofriendly transportation industry, and the future of logistics services associated with the industry, and its current challenges.

Meanwhile, the Minister met separately with Minister of Transport of Egypt, H E Vice Admiral Eng. Kamel Elwazir and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of Saudi Arabia, H E Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, on the sidelines of the event.

They discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of mobility, transportation and ports, and ways to further enhance them, and bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, and ways to take them to higher heights, particularly with regards to developing the transportation sector and the logistics services that support that vital industry respectively.

Moreover, Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt, H E Mohamed Abbas Helmy, wherein the two ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of civil aviation and air transportation activities, and ways to further enhance them.