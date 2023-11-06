Humanitarian Organisations Issue Rare Joint Statement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies
The heads of 18 UN and other humanitarian organisations have issued a rare joint statement calling for an“immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Palestine.
"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the UN chiefs said.
“Enough is enough,” the statement added.“This must stop now.”
The letter was signed by the heads of the 18 organisations, known as the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, including UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization.
The UN leaders said more food, water, medicine and fuel must be allowed into Gaza to help its besieged population.
