Pereira And Assal Among World's Top 100 U-23 Dribblers

Doha, Qatar: The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) which focuses on football statistics and data analyses, has named Qatar Stars League players – Gabriel Pereira of Al Rayyan and Ayoub Assal of Al Wakrah – among world's top 100 Under-23 dribblers.

Pereira and Assal have been prominent young stars exhibiting their talent at this season's Expo Stars League.

The percentage of successful dribbles in matches for both players has been - Gabriel Pereira (64%) – Average of 4.8 dribbles per match and - Ayoub Assal (61%) – Average of 5.1 dribbles per match.

The CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post presents the top 100 dribblers among players who have not yet celebrated their 23rd birthday.

FC Barcelona's prodigy Lamine Yamal (2007) tops the rankings in the European big-5, while Club Brugge's superb Norwegian talent Antonio Nusa (2005) heads the list in the other 65 leagues analysed.

At European big-5 league level, Lamine Yamal is ahead of Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Luca Koleosho (Burnley), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) and Girona's Sávio Moreira (on loan from Troyes, as part of the City Group galaxy). Also in the top 10 notably are Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Buyako Saka (Arsenal) and Frosinone's young Argentinean talent Matías Soulé (on loan from Juventus). Outside the big-5, behind Antonio Nusa, there are two Brazilian prodigies: Luis Guilherme (2006) of Palmeiras and Wesley Gassova (2005) of Corinthians. Two other U20 players are in the top 10: the Ghanaians Issahaku Fatawu of Leicester City (on loan from Sporting CP with an option to buy) and Ibrahim Osman of Nordsjaelland. (QSL)