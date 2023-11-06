DFI CEO Calls For Resistance, Solidarity In 'Voices From Palestine' Film Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute CEO, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, delivered a poignant speech stressing the importance of raising one's voice for Palestine during the opening of the institute's film series called“Voices from Palestine,” which runs until Thursday, November 9.

In her speech, Alremaihi began by invoking the familiar phrase“Peace be upon you,” emphasising its significance in the current global context. She extended this sentiment to the people of Palestine, expressing her heartfelt concern.“Peace be upon you. How many times do we repeat this daily? Now is a time to appreciate this phrase even more. Peace be upon you and upon the people of Palestine.”



Amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians, she contemplated the idea of observing a minute of silence for the martyrs, but her words were laden with a stark reality – the Israeli war machine continues to claim lives, rendering any moment of silence inadequate to address the ongoing crisis. Instead, she called for a collective effort to speak out boldly:“Free Palestine.”

Alremaihi pointed out the violations of international and ethical laws, as well as humanitarian standards and values, by the Israeli colonial occupation. She highlighted the importance of the“Free Palestine” slogan, noting that it represents a defence of not only Palestine and its people but also our universal principles of freedom and humanity.

“Today, when millions of people all over the world say“Free Palestine,” it's not a slogan to defend Palestine and Palestinians only. It's a chant defending our own freedom, humanity and values.”

The CEO decried the disparities between the treatment of Israel's actions and the rights of Palestinians. She highlighted the significance of resistance through various means – from storytelling through films to creative expression, imagination, and free speech.

“We can raise our voice to break the wall of silence imposed on Gaza and all of Palestine. We should continue spreading the truth by all means and become all voices for Palestine.”“Today, screening films that tell our stories is an act of resistance. Production and creativity is an act of resistance. Imagination and dreaming is an act of resistance. Talking and expressing our opinions freely is an act of resistance. So, let's resist in our own way,” Alremaihi concluded. All screenings of“Voices from Palestine” will be held at Katara Drama Theatre.