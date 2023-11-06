Moh: Kuwait Ranks First Regionally In Achieving Indices Combating AIDS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait took the first place on Arab and Middle Eastern levels in meeting the indices of combating acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with 94 percent, as per United Nations report.

Health Ministry Assistant Undersecretary and Chief of permanent national committee of AIDS, Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi, stated this upon inaugurating the annual conference on AIDS and reproductive illnesses on Monday.

He explained that Kuwait had achieved the 90 / 90 / 90 indicator meaning that 90 percent of infected people are aware of their infection, 90 percent of diagnosed people are receiving treatment and 90 percent of those receiving treatment have undetected viral load.

Since then, Dr. Al-Hasawi went on, Kuwait had taken quick steady steps towards achieving the 95 / 95 / 95 objective by 2035. However, he expects the arrival at these results before then.

Dr. Al-Hasawi assured that these are not merely numbers on pages but are true objectives based on scientific research.

He stated that if all countries managed to meet these objectives by 2030, number of infections and deaths would drop dramatically; a drop of 30 million new infections,seven million of which are children and 21 million deaths caused by the disease.

This, he added, will carry clearly defined financial and economic effects into the world.

Kuwait is now working towards achieving the fourth 90 indicator, the one designated for quality of life, mentioned Dr. Al-Hasawi.

Director of Al-Jahra Health District and Director of Infectious Diseases Hospital Dr. Jamal Al-Duaij praised the efforts made to hold the conference, adding that medical teams are working hard in supporting citizens' health security in venereal diseases fields, notably AIDS (immune deficiency syndrome).

He added that Kuwait is updated with the latest medical examinations in this specific field, noting that the fastest and most accurate diagnostic methods, which does not exceed 15 minutes is currently available.

President of the Conference and Head of the Infectious Diseases Department Dr. Osama Al-Baksami stated that the medical sector stands with a new era vibrant with rapid discoveries and developments in treating and diagnosing AIDS and venereal diseases with modern technologies equipped with the latest scientific and medical methods.

Al-Baksami added that the conference includes scientific session that highlights the latest developments in the field of AIDS and venereal diseases, as well as interactive dialogue sessions to spread awareness and to prevent the spread of such diseases. (end)

