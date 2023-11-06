               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Britain Temporarily Withdraws Some Staff From Embassy In Lebanon


11/6/2023 3:11:46 AM

LONDON, Nov 6 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Britain's Foreign Office said it was temporarily withdrawing some British embassy staff from Lebanon.

It had already advised Britons against all travel to Lebanon due to the conflict between neighboring Israel and Gaza, and encouraged any Britons still in the country to leave while commercial flights remain. - NNN-AGENCIES

