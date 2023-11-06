In Cherkasy Region, Juvenile Driver Runs Over Two Children, Killing Nine-Year-Old Boy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shpola, in the Cherkasy region, an underage driver ran over two children, the boy died and his sister was hospitalized.

This was reported by the police of the Cherkasy region on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The accident happened in the town of Shpola, in the Zvenyhorodka district. Law enforcement officers have previously established that a 17-year-old driver of a Honda Civic, moving down Lozovatska Street, hit two children, aged nine and 11, who were riding bicycles. As a result of the accident, the boy died on the spot before paramedics and police arrived. The 11-year-old girl was hospitalized. The minors, the driver and two passengers, were not injured," the statement said.

Investigators opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim). The driver was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure.

The car was seized and taken to the impound lot.

