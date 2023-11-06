Air Defense Forces Destroyed 15 Of 22 Shahed Uavs Since Yesterday Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the evening of November 5, Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed 15 enemy Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs and 1 Kh-59 guided air missile.



The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

From 20:00 on Sunday, November 5, until midnight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with several types of missiles and combat drones. They fired Kh-31 and Kh-59 guided air missiles each from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

A P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile were launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Fine Arts Museum damaged in Russia's overnight attack on

The launch of 22 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs was recorded from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force forces and means, in cooperation with the air defense units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 15 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile.

Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov said on Ukrainian television that over the past week, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 46 of 64 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack drones and 40 of 85 Lancet kamikaze drones.

He noted that last week the enemy launched 38 missile attacks and more than 450 airstrikes, carried out more than 490 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, on night of November 6, Russian forces attacked southern Ukraine with different types of missiles and combat drones.

According to the preliminary data, Russians struck the city of Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles. The enemy projectiles hit the central part of the city and an idle industrial building. The blast wave damaged several multi-storey residential buildings and a museum in the historical part of the city, which is listed as UNESCO heritage.

The Russians also fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at the city of Kherson. A five-story residential building was damaged.