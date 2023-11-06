International Travelers Visit Azerbaijan's Khudafarin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 6. A group from
the Ultimate Hub for Global Explorers - NomadMania - has visited
Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district within its journey to liberated
territories of the country on the eve of Victory Day [commemorating
liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in
the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.
The group has arrived at the Khudafarin Bridge, a unique
historical monument of Azerbaijan. The travelers were briefed on
the Jabrayil district, including the Khudafarin bridge, which was
liberated thanks by Azerbaijani army during the second Karabakh
war.
Additionally, the guests were informed about the atrocities and
crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces on the historical
lands of Azerbaijan.
It was emphasized that the historical significance, organic
unity with the magnificent landscape, high architectural and
engineering solutions, and other features made the Khudafarin
bridges valuable monuments of Azerbaijani architecture.
Historically, one of the bridges (crossing the Silk Road) has 15
spans, and the other - 11. These bridges, dating back to the
XII-XIII centuries, testify to the development of high
craftsmanship in Azerbaijan during the Middle Ages.
The visitors were informed that these places, like other
territories, suffered destruction, houses were looted during the
years of occupation, and the natural environment was devastated.
Many historical and religious monuments were desecrated by
Armenians, mosques were used as stables for animals, and graves
were excavated and destroyed.
It was emphasized that life in Eastern Zangezur began to revive
after liberation from occupation, and Azerbaijan is undertaking
important projects in the region.
The delegation from 26 countries (US, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50
travelers.
Regular visits by the global tourist elite to Karabakh and
Eastern Zangazur allow for a vivid demonstration not only of the
consequences of Armenian barbarism and vandalism but also the
impressive pace of the extensive efforts to restore the liberated
territories. These trips also hold exceptional significance in
terms of promoting the liberated territories within the framework
of "black tourism," through which tourists can, on-site, explore
the traces of war crimes committed during the Armenian
occupation.
