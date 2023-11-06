Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Oil prices in
Azerbaijan decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is
produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields,
decreased by $1.73 (1.87 percent) compared to the week before and
amounted to $91.22 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was $91.65 per
barrel, and the minimum – $90.67 per barrel.
Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based
on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $88.93 per barrel, which
is $2.01 (2.21 percent) less from the week before. The maximum
price was $89.54 per barrel, and the minimum - $88.23 per
barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $2.05 (2.65
percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $75.37 per
barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $75.94 per barrel, and
the minimum – $74.76 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $1.33 (1.48
percent) and amounted to $88.57 per barrel. The maximum price for
Brent reached $89 per barrel, and the minimum – $88.02 per
barrel.
|
Oil type
|
October 30, 2023
|
October 31, 2023
|
November 1, 2023
|
November 2, 2023
|
November 3, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$91.65
|
$91.39
|
$91.22
|
$91.15
|
$90.67
|
$91.22
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$89.54
|
$89.19
|
$88.90
|
$88.80
|
$88.23
|
$88.93
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$75.94
|
$75.56
|
$75.39
|
$75.21
|
$74.76
|
$75.37
|
Brent Dated
|
$89
|
$88.68
|
$88.62
|
$88.53
|
$88.02
|
$88.57
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.