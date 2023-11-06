Now It Is Possible To Make Internal Transfers To Kapital Bank Cards In Euro And USD Through Milliön

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank has introduced a new feature - now you can transfer
foreign currency into Kapital Bank's USD and Euro cards through
MilliÖn terminals.
The transfer can only be made in the card's corresponding
currency. In other words, customers with a dollar card can only
transfer in USD, while customers with a Euro card can only transfer
on Euro.
A minimum of 1 USD/Euro and a maximum of 15,000 USD/Euro have
been fixed as a transaction limit for the card. It is not possible
to convert currencies by transferring AZN banknotes to USD/Euro
cards. No commission fee is required to use this service.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.