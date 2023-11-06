Honeywell, SOCAR Start Planning Works To Co-Op In Sustainability - Uygar Doyuran (Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. "Emissions
Management" is a very important part of the MoU agreement signed
with SOCAR Türkiye, Uygar Doyuran, Honeywell President for Türkiye,
Israel and Central Asia, told Trend .
"SOCAR has a clear carbon-reduction strategy and Honeywell will
support SOCAR's strategic plan to achieve the company's
sustainability goals. A business can't manage what they can't
measure, and a comprehensive emissions management process, with
speed and accuracy, is critical. Traditional methods to reduce
emissions are labor intensive and require extensive time to develop
insight for reporting requirements. SOCAR Türkiye is looking at
opportunities to use Honeywell's technology as a one-stop shop
solution to help measure, monitor, report and reduce emissions.
Honeywell offers a complete range of solutions at each stage of
emission management journey to include near real-time reporting,
the ability to track scope 1 and 2 emissions, and a consolidated
system of record," he said.
Doyuran noted that Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for
Industrials | Emissions Management is a unifying
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that seamlessly coordinates
data flow from Honeywell and third-party measurement devices to
foster rapid“reconciliation”.
"The platform makes it easier to make the data available for
existing and new workflows and perform greenhouse gas calculations
(including methane) for emission inventories, intensities, tracking
against targets and key performance indicators, as well as select
reporting standards published by agencies and sustainability
disclosure frameworks (i.e., UN OGMP 2.0). This framework creates
clarity for intelligent decision making for internal stakeholders
and transparency for external stakeholders. Honeywell offers a
unique set of products to help optimize the processes and reduce
emissions. Process optimization and energy efficiency tools like
digital twin, used for“what-if” scenario analysis, help improve
design and operation to reduce emissions, while flare gas recovery
systems are intended for flare avoidance. Additionally, tailored
options that can help meet specific sustainability goals include
carbon capture, improved electrolyzer hydrogen production from
catalyst coated membranes & end-use hydrogen-ready burners,
renewable fuels (i.e. eco-fining biomass to biofuels), and energy
storage," he added.
Honeywell president went on to add that with its assets,
technology, and sustainability vision, SOCAR Türkiye is ideally
positioned to lead especially in plastic recycling.
"Honeywell developed a revolutionary process that expands the
types of plastics that can be recycled and can produce feedstock
used to make recycled plastics with a lower carbon footprint. This
new technology can reduce the need for fossil fuels in the creation
of virgin plastics while enabling hundreds of cycles of recycling,
with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics.
Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology utilizes industry-leading
molecular conversion, pyrolysis, and contaminants management
technology to convert waste plastic to Honeywell Recycled Polymer
Feedstock, which is then used to create new plastics. The UpCycle
Process technology expands the types of plastics that can be
recycled to include waste plastic that would otherwise go
unrecycled, including colored, flexible, multilayered packaging and
polystyrene. When used in conjunction with other chemical and
mechanical recycling processes - along with improvements to
collection and sorting - Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology has
the potential to help recycle nearly 90% of waste plastics. This
would represent a considerable increase in the amount of waste
plastics that can be turned into polymer feedstock," Uygar Doyuran
noted.
He noted that as the only refinery company in Türkiye with a
refinery-petrochemical integration, SOCAR-owned STAR Refinery is
the largest refinery project in Europe, Middle East, and Africa
(EMEA).
"It is the first company in Türkiye to hold a Strategic
Investment Incentive Certificate. STAR Refinery meets approximately
25% of Türkiye's demand for processed crude oil products and
reduces Türkiye's petroleum products imports. STAR Refinery is the
essential link in the refinery-petrochemical integration within the
SOCAR Türkiye value chain and develops strategic products for the
country's economy and industry needs. These include naphtha and
reformate, critical raw materials for the petrochemical sector, and
petroleum products such as diesel, jet fuel, LPG, sulfur, and
petroleum coke, which constitute essential items of the current
account deficit. With all these assets, features and its
sustainability vision, SOCAR Türkiye is in an ideal position to
leverage Honeywell's portfolio of technologies that offer multiple
pathways towards the production of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel)
through a range of available feedstocks," said Honeywell
president.
He pointed out that renewable fuels made from sustainable
sources are the key to reducing the aviation industry's carbon
footprint and meeting regulatory compliance.
"Made from the EcofiningTM process, Honeywell SAF meets or
exceeds critical jet fuel specifications and can be made from a
variety of sustainable feedstocks. Honeywell EcofiningTM is a proven
technology that has been used around the world for years. It
produces sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which helps reduce GHG
emissions up to 80% when compared to the emissions from fossil
fuels. Our Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has shown higher energy
density in flight, which allows aircraft to fly farther on less
fuel, meets or exceeds critical jet fuel specifications, such as:
flash point, freeze point, stability and heat of combustion and is
a drop-in replacement fuel that requires no changes to aircraft
technology or fuel infrastructure. Depending on the feedstock used,
diesel from the EcofiningTM process can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions by 60 to 80 percent on a total lifecycle basis, compared
to petroleum-based diesel," said Doyuran.
He went on to add that Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for
Industrials, UpCycle Process Technology, and the EcofiningTM
process are the prominent technologies developed by Honeywell.
"Under the MoU Honeywell plans to mobilize these and its other
solutions and expertise to help SOCAR Türkiye achieve its
sustainability goals. Honeywell is a longtime partner of SOCAR
Türkiye and is the sole automation provider of the STAR refinery in
particular. With this signed MoU, the two giant companies have
announced that they have decided to join forces to explore a range
of projects related to sustainability and to driving forward a
sustainable energy transition. While it is too early to give
specifics on when we expect commercial agreements for these
projects to commence, the two parties have already started planning
workshops and other initiatives to advance their collaboration in
this space.
The cooperation between the two companies covers all SOCAR
Türkiye's assets and all Honeywell's sustainability technologies.
In this context, Honeywell will allocate all of its available
technologies, products, knowledge and expertise, including those
listed above, to support SOCAR Türkiye's sustainability goals,"
Uygar Doyuran concluded.
