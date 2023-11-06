Tens Of Thousands Protest Gaza Genocide, Call For Ceasefire In Washington D.C.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Roula Al-Riachi

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- People of all races, religions, age groups arrived in droves to American capital of Washington D.C. over the weekend to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Masses of protestors took to the streets and raised their voices in rejection of arming the Israeli occupation, considering this an active participation in the crimes committed "our hands are drenched in blood," Others called for ending the age of deception crying, "open your eyes," as the Zionist entity is notorious for its propaganda machine.

Protestor by the name of Michael expressed to KUNA his adamant refusal that his taxpayer money should go towards arming Israeli occupation, he stated that he rejects his government's support to the occupation whether in position or arms, saying they had just lost his vote.

When asked about their long journey, a group of people who had arrived to the protest all the way from New Orleans, Arizona, replied saying they wanted to add pressure to implement ceasefire in Gaza, as well as ensure the delivery of necessities to Palestinian people.

Many ethnic groups sought to highlight their identities in a show of global support for Palestine, Sikhs arrived in a bus, with the words "Sikhs for Palestine," painted on. The bus was filled with water bottles to be handed to the protestors.

African Americans, Native Americans, Koreans, people from Latin America, India, Pakistan, China Russia, Turkiye, Ireland, France, Britain, Japan, were all present in a show of solidarity.

Groups of Jewish people expressed their support to the cause; a Jewish man was present with his three children were wearing the words "Palestine is Arab" and "Freedom to Gaza and all of Palestine".

A young Palestinian American, overwhelmed with the massive support, upon seeing the press badge uttered smiling, "we will definitely return, this is a promise," Alongside their Palestinian brethren, Arabs of all nationalities showed up, some in traditional clothing, others wearing shirts with Pro-Palestine slogans.

A notable sight were doctors calling for protecting their Palestinian comrades, who are working round the clock to treat the wounded with little to no provisions, and with air strikes targeting hospitals.

Protests had erupted all over the United States; in New York, Michigan and D.C. since the beginning of Israeli aggression against Gaza on October 7. The protest call for immediate ceasefire and end of genocide.