North America Is Dominating Building Information Modeling Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global building information modeling market is projected to reach USD 18,911.8 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



This is mainly because of the huge populace development and quick urbanization, which lead to the growing housing needs, ultimately, resulting in the requirement for BIM. Furthermore, the government expenditure in this sector and the enormous scale of construction underway in emerging nations are boosting the development of this sector.



Request for sample pages of this report:



The industry is all set to showcase substantial development in the years to come because of the growing urbanization levels worldwide. As populaces and economies expand, the need for progressive infrastructure is rising in both the commercial and residential sectors.



The development of the global building information modeling market can also be associated with the substantial growth in the emphasis on data sharing and study among all stakeholders, which, ultimately, leads to better-quality collaboration and improved output.



In 2022, the software category led the industry in building information modeling solutions, with a revenue share of 60%. This is primarily because of the presence of key players providing a huge variety of functionalities and features in such software that are functioning throughout the project lifecycle. They comprise sustainability, architecture, mechanical, structure, plumbing, and electrical, and facility management.



In 2022, the pre-construction category generated the largest revenue share of 40%. This can be credited to the various facilities provided by BIMs, like conceptualization, visualization, cost planning, programming, and architectural planning. The pre-construction stage includes the making of structural and system designs, specification, analysis, and coordination of different divisions.



Based on deployment, the on-premises category held the larger share, and the category is projected to witness substantial growth in the future as well. This is because of the existence of key companies in the construction, architecture, and engineering software sector, like Nemetschek and Autodesk, who offers on-premises solutions to clientele.



Browse full report at:



The greatest advantage of on-premises software is that all the information is kept on computers or servers possessed by the organization. This permits establishments to have total control over data flow. Improved data security is also a benefit of on-premises deployment.



In 2022, North America dominated the industry with a 45% share, credited to its initial acceptance of improved digital tools and government guidelines on authorizing the utilization of this software in commercial infrastructure projects.



Furthermore, Europe is in the second position, and it will witness substantial development in the coming few years. The governments of nations like the U.K., France, and Germany have made it essential to utilize BIM software in civil projects. The continent is also house to many key IT businesses offering related software for cloud and on-premises deployment.





MENAFN06112023005304011875ID1107376950