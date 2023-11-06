Humanitarian Agencies Lose Contact With Workers In Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Monday that it is encountering significant communication difficulties in reaching the majority of its team operating in Gaza."UNRWA is not able to get through to the vast majority of our team," the UN agency said in a post on the social media platform X.The World Health Organization (WHO) has also expressed profound concerns regarding the recent reports of a communication blackout in Gaza.This loss of connectivity has occurred as the region experiences a resurgence of intense shelling, adding to the complexity of delivering essential medical services and humanitarian aid during the ongoing crisis.