Israeli Military Shells Children's Hospital In Gaza

Gaza, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- The Israeli military conducted a predawn attack on Monday, targeting the third floor of the Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in the western part of Gaza City. The assault resulted in several deaths and injuries.Simultaneously, Gaza City experienced a series of powerful explosions and an unprecedented shelling campaign by the Israeli armed forces, leading to numerous Palestinian deaths. Furthermore, communication and internet services in the region were disrupted.Israeli military operations included a succession of airstrikes across various areas in the Gaza Strip, with a notable focus on the western and northwestern parts of Gaza City.Warplanes, accompanied by artillery fire, carried out multiple strikes, notably in the Beach Camp and the western vicinity of Gaza City. Additionally, the surroundings of Al-Shifa Hospital were subjected to shelling.The toll of this violence extended to the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, where at least one residential building was targeted. This attack resulted in the tragic loss of life and injury to more than 15 Palestinians, with a significant majority being children and women. Additional airstrikes were reported in the eastern sectors of the Bureij Camp and the Maghazi Camp.As of this report, the conflict has now entered its 31st day, where the Israeli military continues its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, prompting growing international concerns about the widening scope of the conflict in the Middle East.The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the total number of deaths has risen to 9,770, with 70% of those affected being women and children, underlining the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.