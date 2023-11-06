Mainone, An Equinix Company, Expands Data Center Footprint In Cote D’Ivoire

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



MainOne ( ), an Equinix Company, West Africa's leading connectivity and data center solutions provider announces the launch of their expanded open access, carrier-neutral, Uptime Tier III standards Data Center, AB1.2, in VITIB, Grand Bassam, Cote d'Ivoire, in November 2023.



From the landing of its submarine cable to the launch of the initial data center in 2019, MainOne, An Equinix Company, has consistently delivered world-class connectivity, colocation, and interconnection services to support the technological requirements of customers in Cote d'Ivoire. This expansion aims to further empower digital transformation, foster innovation, and support the ever-increasing demand for data processing, storage, and connectivity in Cote d'Ivoire and Francophone West Africa.

Etienne Kouadio Doh, MainOne's Country Manager in Cote D'Ivoire, proffers his view on the anticipated launch of the new data center by explaining that, "With this launch of our new data center in Cote d'Ivoire, we are entering an exciting phase of transformation for businesses as it delivers a great opportunity to welcome more customers into our rich digital ecosystem, interconnected to the major digital players in the region and delivering 100% uptime connectivity to internet. We expect this state-of-the-art facility to become a catalyst for digital innovation, providing a robust infrastructure for enterprises to thrive, and further reinforcing Cote d'Ivoire as the digital hub for the Francophone West African region."

This expansion serves as an opportunity to accommodate more customers in Cote d'Ivoire, providing them with a bouquet of enterprise-grade digital solutions with access to global services and internet exchanges, including the Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) hosted at the data center. This state-of-the-art infrastructure will deliver advanced security systems, cutting-edge technologies, global certifications, in-country expert support and the region's largest interconnected ecosystem to guarantee peak performance. Following the company's acquisition by Equinix, customers will also gain access to over 240 data centers in 32 countries across the world through secure and dedicated interconnection services at our data center via the Equinix platform.

