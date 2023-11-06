Azerbaijan Plays Crucial Role As Energy Supplier To Türkiye - Trade Minister (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan plays
a crucial role as an energy supplier to Türkiye, Trade Minister of
Türkiye Omer Bolat told Trend in an exclusive interview.
Complementary each other, economies of Azerbaijan and
Türkiye
"Azerbaijan is an important supplier of energy resources to
Türkiye. Oil is transported to Türkiye through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and natural gas is transported
through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline. This increases
Türkiye's access to energy resources and makes Azerbaijan an
important supplier in terms of energy imports," said the
minister.
He noted that Türkiye's foreign trade volume in 2022 amounted to
$617.9 billion.
"The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is $6.5
billion, or 1.05 percent of our total foreign trade volume.
Moreover, Türkiye ranks second in both exports and imports for
Azerbaijan. In the first nine months of 2023, the trade volume
between our countries increased by approximately 18 percent
compared to the same period of the previous year, exceeding $5.5
billion. Trade between the two countries is balanced and based on
the 'win-win' principle," he said.
Bolat mentioned electrical equipment, metal products, vehicles,
chemical products, and textile products to be the main exports from
Türkiye to Azerbaijan, while natural gas, oil, iron and steel,
textile raw materials, and non-ferrous metals are the main imports
from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.
"The complementary economic structures of our countries and our
trade cooperation provide the opportunity to develop partnership on
a productive basis. Azerbaijan is the first among Turkic states
with which we have signed a preferential trade agreement. This
reflects our deep and strong connections in international trade,"
he noted. "In 2022, 84 percent of our exports were carried out by
road transport, nine percent by air, five percent by sea, and 0.1
percent by rail. In 2022, 74 percent of our imports were delivered
through pipelines, 13 percent by road transport, 12 percent by sea,
and 0.1 percent by air."
The role of Azerbaijan in the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Corridor
Omer Bolat said cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan
contributes significantly to the regional supply chain, connecting
countries from the Mediterranean to the Caspian Sea.
"Azerbaijan is a strategically important country along the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR, or Middle
Corridor) route due to its location on the Caspian Sea coast and
its realized potential. We anticipate the establishment of the
Zangezur corridor, which will strengthen Azerbaijan's position in
the region," he said.
The minister said that traditionally, trade between Türkiye and
Central Asia has been routed through Russia and Iran, however
because of the armed conflict in Ukraine and Russian sanctions,
there are risks associated with transporting goods from China to
Europe, which has increased the search for alternative routes. In
this context, the Middle Corridor serves as an important
alternative to ensure continuous trade between East and West.
"The efficient use of the Caspian Sea for transporting goods
along the Middle Corridor is of great significance. However,
efforts should be made to make transportation to Turkmenbashi in
Turkmenistan and the ports of Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan more
effective. Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) shipments on the Caspian Sea
are irregular and need to become more regular and cost-competitive
compared to the Iranian route," he said.
Bolat noted that since March 2023, the tariff for Ro-Pax freight
transport on the Turkmenbashi-Baku-Turkmenbashi route has been
reduced to increase trade volumes through the Caspian Sea and
enhance Turkmenistan's transit transportation capabilities.
"Recently, Azerbaijan has taken significant steps to improve
Caspian Sea transportation and has provided discounts, but Ro-Ro
shipments in the Caspian have not yet reached the desired level due
to high costs, small Ro-Ro vessel sizes, capacity issues, and
transportation disruptions, especially in winter conditions.
Improvements in these regions will encourage not just Azerbaijan
and Türkiye, but also regional carriers, to adopt this route," he
said.
Thus, the reduction of high transportation costs on Azerbaijani
highways, the complete liberalization of transit document quotas,
an increase in the number and capacity of Ro-Ro vessels and the
number of voyages, as well as a reduction in transportation time,
will make the Middle Corridor more attractive and facilitate its
development, Bolat noted.
"Meanwhile, the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor,
connecting Türkiye to Central Asia through the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic and the main part of Azerbaijan, will
facilitate trade. All these developments will contribute to
improving the logistics position and strengthening the power of
Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he said.
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.