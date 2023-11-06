Improvement Of Customer-Centric Journey: The New Image Of AZAL Staff (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national flag carrier AZAL is introducing its new uniform for employees, as another sign of improvement its customer-centric journey, care for people and overall perception of the brand identity.

“The new image of the team clearly visualizes significant changes in the direction of improving AZAL's customer experience and meeting the airline's clients' expectations including professional upskilling of the team, updated menu and much more” mentioned the newly appointed CX Director, Wardah Harharah.“All these are part of the story on providing the best customer-centric journey with comfort – one of AZAL's top priorities”.

The high-end quality collection designed by the distinguished Azerbaijani couturier Rufat Ismail is featuring a fascinating style blended with modern trends.

"I am proud that Azerbaijan Airlines trusted my vision in developing a new uniform design for its employees," Rufat Ismail said. We aimed to create a balanced elegance by adding a modern touch to the classic style. Our purpose was creating a timeless collection not overloaded with changing trends.

The new uniform is designed for the flight crew, VIP Lounge and the airline's official box office teams. The collection includes elegant dresses, stylish suits, shoes and accessories in a single design, building the identical perception of the brand among passengers. The collection is tailored for summer and winter seasons. The materials are selected with the consideration of working conditions of aviation personnel, ensuring comfort and perfect fit.