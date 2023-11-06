Azerbaijan's Victory In Karabakh - Golden Mark In Country's History, Retired Turkish General Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6 . Azerbaijan
celebrates the third anniversary of victory in the second Karabakh
war, which left a golden mark in the country's glorious history,
former Turkish military attaché in the country, retired reserve
general Yucel Karauz told Trend .
Karauz pointed out that the triumph in Karabakh is victory of
not only Azerbaijan, but also the Turkic world.
"We are grateful to martyrs, veterans, valiant Azerbaijani army,
people and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who,
combining all of the above, gave us this triumph," he said.
"Thanks to the victory, Azerbaijan gained significant influence
in the South Caucasus. We witness subsequent achievements,
including reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Azerbaijan's
efforts for peace and success in foreign policy," Karauz noted.
"The most important step taken after the victory is the "Shusha
Declaration" signed with Türkiye. It's a true testament to the
motto "One Nation, Two States". Not every head of state can
successfully pursue both domestic and foreign policy and introduce
innovations in army construction. President Ilham Aliyev has kept
his word."
Karauz also emphasized that the glorious Azerbaijani flag is now
waving all around the country.
"Furthermore, while liberating Azerbaijani lands from
occupation, no civilian was the target, and Azerbaijan also
demonstrated its humanity to Armenians living in Karabakh. There is
no equivalent to this anywhere in the world," he said.
