Azerbaijan's Victory In Karabakh - Golden Mark In Country's History, Retired Turkish General Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6 . Azerbaijan celebrates the third anniversary of victory in the second Karabakh war, which left a golden mark in the country's glorious history, former Turkish military attaché in the country, retired reserve general Yucel Karauz told Trend .

Karauz pointed out that the triumph in Karabakh is victory of not only Azerbaijan, but also the Turkic world.

"We are grateful to martyrs, veterans, valiant Azerbaijani army, people and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, who, combining all of the above, gave us this triumph," he said.

"Thanks to the victory, Azerbaijan gained significant influence in the South Caucasus. We witness subsequent achievements, including reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Azerbaijan's efforts for peace and success in foreign policy," Karauz noted. "The most important step taken after the victory is the "Shusha Declaration" signed with Türkiye. It's a true testament to the motto "One Nation, Two States". Not every head of state can successfully pursue both domestic and foreign policy and introduce innovations in army construction. President Ilham Aliyev has kept his word."

Karauz also emphasized that the glorious Azerbaijani flag is now waving all around the country.

"Furthermore, while liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation, no civilian was the target, and Azerbaijan also demonstrated its humanity to Armenians living in Karabakh. There is no equivalent to this anywhere in the world," he said.