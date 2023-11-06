Spanish Professor Joins Azerbaijani Mps In Discussing Bilateral Agenda At Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.
Members of the
Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikailova held
discussions with Carlos Uriarte Sánchez, Secretary General of
Paneuropa Spain and a member of the Presidency of the International
Paneuropean Union, a Professor of Law at Rey Juan Carlos University
in Spain within the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.
The experts explored various topics, including bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Spain, interactions among
parliamentarians, Europe's stance on the Azerbaijani-Armenian
resolution, energy security, and other shared concerns.
Sevil Mikayilova noted the challenges in Azerbaijan-EU relations
in the political arena.
"We see parliaments of EU countries adopting biased resolutions.
This is another issue that can be discussed, but the fact is that
those resolutions diverge significantly from the realities in the
South Caucasus. They tend to unfairly blame Azerbaijan for
circumstances that have not occurred. The latest resolution from
the Spanish Parliament is no exception. We urge our European
colleagues to act responsibly and consider the delicate situation
between Azerbaijan and Armenia as the two countries work towards
normalization," she said.
In this context, Professor Sánchez expressed frustration with
certain European parliamentarians who maintain a biased stance on
the Azerbaijani-Armenian issue.
"The upper chamber of the Spanish Parliament represents
different regions of Spain and does not hold a significant role. As
has been rightly pointed out, these documents are often approved
without a thorough understanding of the actual situation. If these
allegations were true, this resolution could have been adopted at
least one month before the events in Karabakh. The issue may be
related to the perception that the Karabakh issue had been
forgotten. There is an Armenian lobby attempting to promote such
resolutions in the parliaments of various European countries," he
said.
Tural Ganjaliyev underscored the impact of misinformation and
the spread of fake news on European parliamentarians, especially
within the European Parliament, when making decisions related to
the South Caucasus.
"This is why we need to engage with them, have conversations
with our colleagues, professors, and parliament members. We are
open to discussing these issues to convince them that sometimes
they make decisions that are counterproductive and do not reflect
the truth," he stated.
The experts also discussed issues related to separatism and
territorial integrity, which are of great concern to both
Azerbaijan and Spain.
Sevil Mikayilova pointed out that Azerbaijan's experience in
defeating separatism could serve as a valuable example for Spain,
which is still grappling with similar challenges.
"Currently, we are in the process of reintegrating people of
Armenian origin living in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society.
Azerbaijan's success and victory can be an example for those who
are facing similar problems. Therefore, I think we should continue
discussions to showcase and share our experiences," she said.
Furthermore, the experts discussed the ongoing cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the EU in the energy sector.
Sevil Mikayilova emphasized Azerbaijan's strong partnerships
with European nations, especially in the diversification of gas
supplies. Azerbaijan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for
energy collaboration with the European Commission, and has also
reached agreements with four other European countries for the
export of hydrocarbons.
"As Azerbaijan has reclaimed its territories from Armenian
occupation, it has unlocked substantial potential for developing
renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan is currently working on
projects to establish 'smart villages' and a green economy. This
enables our country to export more of its hydrocarbon reserves to
the EU partners who are facing energy security challenges. The EU's
efforts to increase renewable energy imports can be complemented by
Azerbaijan's desire to boost its green energy production. In the
near future, we may witness significant volumes of green energy and
green electricity supplied from Azerbaijan to Europe. In this
regard, Spain can explore these opportunities. I believe that the
Spanish Government could take the initiative to collaborate with
Azerbaijan in this sphere," she added.
In wrapping up the discussions, Professor Sánchez highlighted
the significance of shared positions between Azerbaijan and Spain
in their bilateral relations, particularly concerning territorial
integrity.
"There is a need to maintain collaborative efforts in supporting
each other. While Azerbaijan has successfully regained its
territories and territorial integrity, ongoing debates on this
matter are expected. We are grateful for Azerbaijan's support on
the Catalonia issue and we reiterate Spain's support for
Azerbaijan," he concluded.
