Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 132 Times, Eight Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 5, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 132 times, having fired 640 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, S-60 anti-aircraft guns, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Fifty-eight Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A store was hit in Beryslav, as well as private enterprises in Kherson.
Following Russian shelling, eight people were reported injured.
Around 08:30 p.m., November 5, 2023, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on downtown Kherson. Apartment blocks were damaged. Information about casualties and the damage caused is yet to be updated.
