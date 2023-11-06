Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 305,970

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 305,970 troops in Ukraine (+880 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and November 6, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,288 tanks (+4 over the past day), 9,958 armored fighting vehicles (+5), 7,389 artillery systems (+14), 867 multiple launch rocket systems, 570 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 9,744 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+14), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,554 unmanned aerial vehicles (+20), 1,047 special equipment units. A total of 1,556 enemy cruise missiles (+2) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on November 5, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 10 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.
MENAFN06112023000193011044ID1107376844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.