Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 305,970

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 305,970 troops in Ukraine (+880 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 6, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,288 tanks (+4 over the past day), 9,958 armored fighting vehicles (+5), 7,389 artillery systems (+14), 867 multiple launch rocket systems, 570 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 9,744 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+14), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,554 unmanned aerial vehicles (+20), 1,047 special equipment units. A total of 1,556 enemy cruise missiles (+2) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on November 5, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 10 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.