Nomadmania Travels To Jabrail District

On the eve of Victory Day - today the next destination of the
world-famous group of international travelers, NomadMania, to the
territories liberated from occupation became Jabrail district, Azernew s reports.
On 6 November, the group of international travelers arrived at
the unique historical monument Khudafarin Bridge. The travelers
have been presented with information about Jebrail district,
including Khudafari Bridge liberated as a result of the great
heroism of the Azerbaijani brave Army under the leadership of
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day
Patriotic War, as well as atrocities and traces of crimes committed
by Armenian armed forces in ancient Azerbaijan homeland.
It was reported that Khudafar bridges are valuable monuments of
Azerbaijani architecture due to their connection with historical
events of world importance, organic unity with beautiful
landscapes, high architectural and engineering solutions and other
peculiarities.
Historically, one of the bridges located on the Silk Road has 15
spans and the other has 11 spans. The bridges, which are relics of
the XII-XIII centuries, testify to the development of high
craftsmanship in Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages. It was noted that
these places, as well as other territories, were destroyed, houses
were looted during the years of occupation, and nature was
devastated.
Here many historical and religious monuments were insulted by
Armenians, mosques were used as animal shelters, and graves were
excavated and destroyed. It was stressed that after the liberation
from the occupation life started to revive in East Zangazur, and
important projects were being implemented byAzerbaijan.
It should be noted that the team includes about 50 famous
travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great
Britain, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain,
Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.). The group
is personally headed by Harry Mitsidis, head of the NomadMania
Club, one of the main figures of the world travel elite.
The main international tourist networks of the world - ETIC,
MTP, TCC, NomadMania and Turkish Travellers Club, where the
majority of Turks who are members of these clubs are united, Piki
Reels of Great Britain, Club 100 of Sweden, have visited Garabagh
and East Zangazur 8 times in the last 2 years. This is the ninth
such visit.
Of these, 1 took place in 2021, 4 in 2022 and 4 in 2023.
These successive visits of the world elite to Garabagh and East
Zangazur, each time the delegation has expanded further, show that
the huge and large-scale construction works carried out by the
Azerbaijani state in a short period in the region are welcomed in
the region.
These visits are of exceptional importance for the promotion of
the liberated territories as part of "black tourism" and for the
on-site demonstration of the war crimes committed by Armenia.
