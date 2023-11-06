(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shirley Choi's Original Composition "Heroine " Claims Top Honour at the 2023 Film Music Contest

Happy Diamond Music, a renowned music production company, is thrilled to announce that its founder and internationally acclaimed composer, Ms. Shirley Choi, has emerged as the absolute winner in the orchestral music category of the prestigious Film Music Contest 2023. Her original composition, "Heroine” is a heart-pumping and exciting musical masterpiece, made its debut at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in June 2023.

The Film Music Contest received submissions from composers representing over 70 countries, making it one of the most competitive contests in the industry. Among the winners from various categories, Shirley Choi stands out as the only Asian composer and the first-ever composer from Hong Kong to achieve this honor. The contest's judges comprised top music industry leaders from around the world, ensuring that all winners were carefully selected according to the highest industry standards. Shirley Choi's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous accolades over the past decade. Her music has garnered awards in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong. These accolades firmly establish her as one of the most talented composers of our time.

Beyond her musical achievements, Shirley Choi is an environmentalist who passionately advocates for the preservation of our planet. She is also a dedicated music educator, using her expertise to empower disabled musicians in Hong Kong and enrich their lives through the power of music. Expressing her aspirations, Shirley Choi said, "I hope that my music can bring hope, joy, and happiness to people, ultimately making this world a better place." Her commitment to spreading positivity through her compositions aligns perfectly with Happy Diamond Music's vision of creating exceptional music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Happy Diamond Music extends its warmest congratulations to Shirley Choi on this momentous achievement. Her victory in the Film Music Contest 2023 is a testament to her outstanding talent, unwavering dedication, and pioneering spirit. The company is honored to have such a visionary and accomplished composer as its founder. For more information about Happy Diamond Music and Shirley Choi, please visit .

About Happy Diamond Music: Happy Diamond Music is a renowned music production company committed to creating exceptional compositions for films, television, commercials, and other artistic endeavors. Founded by internationally acclaimed composer Ma Shirley Choi, the company is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of musical excellence while spreading joy and inspiration through the power of music.

About Shirley Choi: Shirley Choi has been playing and creating music since she was a child. Educated at the Royal School of Music, Pepperdine University, and the University of San Diego, Choi's a citizen of the globe and a musician whose work seeks to protect that world. She has won numerous awards and accolades such as performing her original composition along with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Shirley is also the first bassist to perform at the prestigious Beijing Olympic Indoor Stadium in 2008. Choi founded Happy Diamond Music Studio in 2004 to create a variety of entertainment for kids that features powerful music and important messages.

About Happy Diamond Music Studio: Based in Hong Kong and Malibu, California, Happy Diamond Music Studio is a multimedia company specializing in creating educational stories for young children. Using music and lyrics to bring meaningful stories to life, Happy Diamond Music Studios seeks to educate children through engaging stories about nature and our threatened environment – from facts about ecosystems to concepts of conservation. Happy Diamond Music Studio projects include apps, audiobooks, podcasts, video games, and printed books.

To learn more about Shirley Choi and Happy Diamond Music Studio, visit or reach out to

