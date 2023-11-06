Jordan Air-Drops Medical Aid On Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Jordan air-dropped on Monday, urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) said in a statment that a royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing.

This move comes as a continuation of Jordan's efforts to support the brethren in light of the war on the Gaza Strip, added the statement.

JAF reiterates that the hospital continues to operate despite the severe shortage of supplies and perform its humanitarian role to alleviate the suffering of families in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. (end)

ab









MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107376818