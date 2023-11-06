Seoul Slams N. Korea's Designation Of Missile Industry Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 6 (KUNA) - South Korea on Monday deplored North Korea's designation of a "missile industry day" to mark its successful launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"It is disappointing and deplorable that North Korea is celebrating an act that threatened not only the Republic of Korea but also the international community, while blatantly violating UN Security Council resolutions banning its development of ballistic missiles," Unification Ministry's spokesman Koo Byoung-sam told a press briefing.

He said the ministry will keep close tabs on North Korea's situation, without prejudging what intention Pyongyang has had for the designation. Pyongyang said Sunday it has designated Nov. 18 as "missile industry day," claiming its successful launch of the ICBM displayed the "might of a world-class nuclear power" as the strongest ICBM possessor.

North Korea made two botched attempts to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit in May and August, respectively, and vowed to try again in October, but it failed to meet its self-imposed deadline without providing explanations. On Nov. 18, 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, with his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, an event marking her first public appearance.

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday it has been closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea making a third attempt to launch a spy satellite later this month in light of Pyongyang's designating an anniversary marking a test-firing of the Hwasong-17 ICBM.

"Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US have been closely coordinating to track and monitor the possibilities of North Korea's staging various provocations, including the third launch of what it calls a space launch satellite," the JCS said. (end)

