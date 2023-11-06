Japan-Philippines Moving Toward US-Led Trilateral Alliance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“I am honored to have the opportunity to be the first Japanese Prime Minister to speak here at the Congress of the Philippines, which has a long tradition,” Fumio Kishida said before the Special Joint Session of Philippine legislature during his two-day official visit to Manila last week.

During the historic speech, the Japanese leader maintained that the two countries have now reached a“golden age” of bilateral relations amid an unprecedented convergence of strategic interests.

Barely a year after launching a new era in “realism diplomacy” and vowing to double Japan's defense spending as a percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP), Kishida visited Southeast Asia to bolster defense ties with like-minded partners.

Already

a top investor

and

leading export destination

for the Philippines, Japan is now pursuing closer defense cooperation with the neighboring nation.

During his visit to Manila, Kishida unveiled a new security assistance package highlighted by a coastal radar surveillance system. Japan is also expected to provide more multi-role vessels to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as part of burgeoning bilateral maritime security cooperation.

Crucially, Japan is also pursuing a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with the Philippines, which could lay the foundation for expanded bilateral defense exchanges including regular wargames and partial basing access in the future.

Kishida also visited Malaysia during his Southeast Asia trip, where he pushed for a“new vision of cooperation” centered on upholding a rules-based order in the region.

Along with the Philippines, Bangladesh and Fiji, Malaysia has been selected as among the beneficiaries of Japan's new Official Security Assistance (OSA) program with a focus on countering China's naval assertiveness.

Cognizant of the geopolitical relevance of Kishida's regional tour, China's state-backed newspaper Global Times lambasted the Japanese leader's visit as a“troublemaking journey” that offered“gift packs” that mainly contained“lethal weapons.”

This wasn't Kishida's first visit to the region. As former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's former top diplomat, he had regularly toured the region amid Tokyo's booming strategic ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

Throughout the past decade, Kishida was one of the central figures in the steadily expanding strategic cooperation between Japan and the Philippines amid shared concerns over China.