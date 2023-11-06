Patient Registry Software Market Size, With Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Market Overview

Report Ocean has recently released an extensive report on the Patient Registry Software market, providing valuable insights into various factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report covers essential information about market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to grasp the dynamics of the market. Additionally, it offers a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments that are shaping the Patient Registry Software market. The report assesses the market at both global and regional levels, offering comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Statistics

In 2021, the global Patient Registry Software market had a value of US$ 1191.1 million. The market is set for significant growth and is projected to exceed US$ 2.9 billion by 2030. This growth will be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% throughout the forecast period, spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding Patient Registry Software

Patient Registry Software (PRS) is a computerized database utilized in healthcare facilities. It contains personal, medical, social, and financial information, providing vital epidemiological data about common and rare diseases, including incidence, prevalence, symptoms, and severity.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global Patient Registry Software market:

: The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records for storing and accessing patient data is a key driver of market growth.: The healthcare sector is rapidly evolving worldwide, with rising disease prevalence and increased investments from both the public and private sectors.: Government authorities are focusing on adopting advanced technologies in healthcare, further fueling market growth.: Efforts to improve patient care services and increasing patient engagement are driving the demand for Patient Registry Software.: The growing trend of telemedicine is expected to create untapped growth opportunities for the market.

However, concerns about privacy and data security could limit market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in the adoption of Electronic Health Records. The burden on the healthcare sector intensified due to the large number of patients. In response, many countries witnessed a substantial rise in demand for Patient Registry Software to provide efficient services, even during staff shortages.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the Patient Registry Software market, driven by the expanding target population, rising disease prevalence, and the demand for population-based registries. The regions growing government initiatives also contribute to market expansion. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience substantial growth due to the increasing use of electronic medical records, a growing aging population, frequent hospital visits, elevated diagnostic errors, and the demand to reduce medical errors.

Key Competitors

Key players in the Patient Registry Software market include Dacima Software Inc, FIGmd Inc., Global Vision Technologies Inc., Image Trend Inc., IQVIA, Liasion Technologies, McKesson Corporation, Syneos Health, Velos Inc., and other prominent players.

Market Segmentation

The global Patient Registry Software market is segmented based on:



Type of Registry : Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, and Product Registries.

Software : Stand-alone Software and Integrated Software. End User : Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), Hospitals and Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, and Research Centers.

Table of Contents

The report features a comprehensive table of contents, covering essential aspects such as market dynamics, company profiles, global market size by regions, market segments by application and type, marketing strategy analysis, and more.

