Worries increase in US over free speech, employment consequences for opponents of Israel’s policy

(MENAFN) The firing of multiple writers and editors for their opinions that were critical of Israeli policy has alarmed a University of Chicago law expert, who claims that the standards are shifting right in front of our eyes.



“It feels like a new McCarthyism. We’ll see what happens, but the Anti-Defamation League writing letters to college presidents suggesting they look into student activists for engaging in the support of terrorism, the number of official or quasi-official letters expressing concern about speech and then the firings — it just all feels like a repression of speech that we haven’t seen for a while,” Genevieve Lakier informed a US-based news outlet.



Many US editors and writers who recently voiced opposition to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip were fired.



A number of college students who claimed that Israel was carrying out "genocide" in Gaza had employment offers revoked as well.



Lakier is a member of the US-based advocacy group Palestine Legal, which claims to have handled more than 260 instances of people's "livelihoods or careers" being attacked because of their anti-Israel beliefs.



Lakier conveyed her extreme worry about the nation's restrictions on free speech.



“Universities have been under threat for a long time. We have seen there are laws imposing sanctions on those who engage in boycott campaigns against Israel, some of which have been struck down, some of which have not,” she declared.

