Iraqi premier says international community responsible for ’massacres’ in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the "massacres" that Israel is carrying out in the Gaza Strip are the fault of the international community.



According to an Iraqi news source, Al-Sudani made these comments while meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Baghdad for a brief visit.



The premier’s media office stated in a declaration that "during the meeting, developments in the escalating events in the Gaza Strip were discussed, and the need to contain the crisis and ensure that it does not expand was emphasized."



The Palestinian people's worsening humanitarian condition was also brought up, and emphasis was placed on the necessity of working together to provide food, water, medical attention, and other necessities to meet their demands.



Al-Sudani restated “Iraq's clear and principled position of rejecting the Zionist aggression against Gaza and the necessity of an immediate cease-fire and the opening of the crossings to avoid the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, which has claimed the lives of civilians, (including) women and children,” the declaration added.



He emphasized the significance of "the international community bearing its responsibility regarding the massacres committed daily by Israeli forces against innocent women and children, the targeting of hospitals and shelters, and the continued approach of escalation and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people."

