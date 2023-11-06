Import Substitution Subverting Asia's Next Economic Miracles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The rise of security-driven economic policy in industrial countries gives license to atavistic inward-looking policy thinking, infecting the framing of development strategies at a critical time in countries on the cusp of major developmental breakthroughs like

India

and Indonesia.

Geopolitics is changing the global economic policy landscape. Today's backdrop of strategic competition and conflict has seen the return of industrial policy in advanced countries, driven by a security-based logic mixed with a second-best approach to the energy transition without a price on carbon.



There has been an

explosion of trade interventions , industrial policies and subsidies, exacerbating the threat to the world economy posed by the widespread

derogation from the global trade rules .

How should developing economies like India and Indonesia navigate this policy environment, where self-sufficiency and import-substituting strategies are finding potent new favor?

East Asian economies have effected the only significant transformation from economic backwardness to advanced economy status in modern times. It's thus wise to understand the lessons from the East Asian growth miracle, which still hold true today.

Workers assembly New MINI Countryman parts at BMW Group Production Network 2 PT Gaya Motor manufacture in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6, 2018. Photo: Asia Times Files / NurPhoto / Dasril Roszandi

Developing economies, constrained by their fiscal capacity, should recall the waste and futility of past industrial policies that picked industry champions rather than creating public goods to lay the base for broad-based industrial growth.

Successful East Asian development, based on the historical experience of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Southeast Asia and China, was founded on trade-oriented growth (anchored in the disciplines of participation in international markets) and deeper integration into the international economy, not retreat from it or reliance on import-substitution.

