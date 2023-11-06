India's Growing Imperative To Empower S Korea In Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The contemporary geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region is marked by a conspicuous contest for power, notably characterized by China's efforts to diminish the influence of the United States in the area. China's expanding economic and military footprint in the Korean Peninsula has elicited apprehensions regarding regional stability, as well as concerns pertaining to the sovereignty and autonomy of South Korea.

The mounting Chinese military presence around the Korean Peninsula necessitates that South Korea reinforce its security apparatus and augment its capabilities. The burgeoning alliance of Russia, China and North Korea has exerted increased pressure on the South Korean establishment, compelling a bolstering of security measures.

This emerging coalition also exerts pressure on nations sharing similar interests, such as the United States, Japan and India, to come to the assistance of South Korea.

Notably, China's ascendancy as South Korea's principal trading partner has engendered a web of economic interdependence, which Beijing has started to leverage for its strategic objectives. This pronounced reliance on Chinese markets constrains South Korea's ability to counteract China's escalating assertiveness in the Korean Peninsula.

In this continually evolving geopolitical milieu of the Korean Peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific region, India's strategic imperative to empower South Korea has gained substantial prominence.

This imperative stems from the swiftly shifting equilibrium of power in the region, accentuated by the escalating ascendancy of China, which poses substantial challenges to regional stability and the sovereignty of not only South Korea but also many smaller nations in the region.

India cannot afford to disregard this realignment of power without jeopardizing its own interests. As a significant stakeholder in the realm of regional peace and security, India is increasingly being impelled to assume a pivotal role in reinforcing the resilience of South Korea.

India's expanding influence Korea

In recent years, India has emerged as a prominent and influential actor in the promotion of peace and stability within the East Asian region. India's role in bolstering South Korea's geopolitical position assumes considerable significance, given its distinctive vantage point, allowing it to exert a substantial impact on the equilibrium of power within the Korean Peninsula.

This significance is underscored by India's burgeoning presence in the region, accompanied by its capacity to institute a comprehensive and multifaceted approach encompassing economic, social, military, diplomatic, and strategic dimensions.

It is essential to recognize that the stability of the Korean Peninsula is inextricably linked to the maintenance of peace and security within the broader Indian Ocean region. Any discernible shift in the equilibrium of power in the Korean Peninsula will invariably reverberate throughout the greater Indo-Pacific region, impacting its broader balance of power.

Given that China principally employs a combination of economic and military instruments to advance its strategic objectives, India faces mounting pressure to articulate an all-encompassing economic and security strategy. This strategy is aimed at comprehensively leveraging South Korea economically, militarily, socially and diplomatically against Chinese pressures, thereby preserving the status quo within the Korean Peninsula.

Economic leverage

In light of China's strategic utilization of trade and investment as instruments of policy, the imperative at hand is to alleviate South Korea's substantial reliance on the Chinese market for its merchandise. In response, India is pushed

to institute targeted export incentives tailored to the promotion of Korean products, with a specific focus on reducing South Korea's dependency on Chinese markets for select commodities.

These measures are poised to reinforce the foreign-policy posture of the incumbent leadership in Seoul.

Significantly, South Korean industrial enterprises find themselves heavily entwined in the importation of pivotal high-technology raw materials from China, thereby constraining South Korea's self-sufficiency in configuring foreign and security policies.

As an integral component of its comprehensive economic strategy for the empowerment of South Korea, India

has to address this issue. The diversification of sources for essential raw materials and technologies constitutes a critical stride in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of South Korea.