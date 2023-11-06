Baku To Hold Next Criminal Case Of Vagif Khachatryan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The next hearing of the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan
Cherkezovich will start today, Azernews reports.
He is accused of committing mass killing in Meshali village of
Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian armed groups in
1991.
Chairman of the Baku Military Court Zeynal Agayev is presiding
over the court session.
The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal
Ramazanov.
The criminal case will be heard in the administrative building
of the Yasamal District Court.
It is expected that the criminal investigation will be completed
today and the prosecutor will demand punishment for the
accused.
It should be noted that Armenian citizen Vagif Khachaturyan
Cherkezovich, who is wanted internationally in connection with the
Meshali genocide, was detained at the border crossing point of
Lachin in July of this year. The criminal group he was a member of
killed 25 Azerbaijanis, injured 14 people, and displaced 358
Azerbaijanis from their legal residence in Meshali village of
Khojaly district in the 1990s.
The 103rd paragraph of the Criminal Code against him (Genocide -
killing members of a group with the aim of destroying any national,
ethnic, racial or religious group, as a group in whole or in part,
seriously harming the health of the members of the group or
seriously harming their mental capacity ) and the 107the paragraph
(Deportation or forced relocation of the population - expelling the
population to a country other than their legal location or
displacing them with other forced actions) were announced, and a
pretrial detention measure was chosen.
A total of 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107376695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.