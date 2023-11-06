Turkish Payment System Reveals Timing For Money Transfers Launch To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Turkish
'Turan Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi' (Turan) payment system plans to
launch money transfers to Georgia, Managing Director at United
Payment Azerbaijan company Edgar Abdullayev told Trend .
Abdullayev said that the company is awaiting receipt of a
license in accordance with the law "On payment services and payment
systems" (the draft law "On payment services and systems" was
passed in August 2023 and is scheduled to take effect on November
9, 2023).
"After receiving a license to operate in Azerbaijan, we plan to
launch money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and Georgia as
soon as possible. We plan to launch a mobile application as early
as December this year. Our goal is to ensure simplicity and
convenience in making each transaction while making the transfer
process as simple as possible for our customers," he added.
Currently, money transfers to Azerbaijan through the Turan
system are successfully implemented. Monthly transfers to
Azerbaijan through the system amount to approximately 9.5 million
liras ($340,000), and the system aims to increase this figure to
37.5 million liras ($1.3 million) per month in 2024.
The Turan payment system currently has over 120,000 active users
and monthly processes over 700,000 transactions.
